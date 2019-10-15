Google Stadia launches on November 19th

At launch, you'll be able to purchase Stadia's Founder's Edition for $129.99. The pack, which has been able to pre-order since June, includes a Chromecast Ultra, limited-edition Night Blue controller and two three-month Stadia Pro subscriptions. The Founder's Edition grants you access to Stadia's library of games at up to 4K resolution, 60 frames per second and with both HDR and 5.1 surround sound. After the first three months, the service costs $9.99 per month. Next year, Google plans to offer a Stadia Base subscription that allows you to buy games individually and play them at 1080p and 60 frames per second.

Some of the titles that are coming to Stadia include Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Red Dead Redemption 2, Destiny 2 and Wolfenstein: Youngblood.