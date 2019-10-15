Logitech unveils its first mouse and keyboard built for Chrome OS

The M355 is more of a garden variety mouse with basic buttons, a rubber scroll wheel and the option of using either Bluetooth or Logitech's usual USB receiver. It lasts up to 18 months on battery, so it's far from an energy hog.

Both devices are available today, and appear to be priced right for their modest feature sets at $50 for the K580 keyboard and $30 for the M355. You can certainly get more powerful mice and keyboards, but Logitech is clearly wagering that the cost and no-fuss designs will be appealing to Chromebook buyers looking to expand beyond basic input.