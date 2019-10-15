Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Netflix
save
Save
share

Netflix reveals its huge lineup of holiday movies and specials

It set a release date for 'A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby.'
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Netflix

Netflix is full of holiday spirit this year. to say the least. It's revealed its massive lineup of holiday movies and specials. Among them is a release date for the third installment in the popular Christmas Prince saga. A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby will drop December 5th.

The streaming service's holiday schedule actually starts more than a month earlier with Holiday in the Wild (November 1st). It stars Kristin Davis as a jilted woman who goes to Africa alone on what was supposed to be a second honeymoon, and ends up rescuing a baby elephant and helping nurse him back to health with the help of her pilot (Rob Lowe).

A week later, Let It Snow, based on John Green's novel of the same name, arrives and on November 15th, the animated movie Klaus drops with the vocal talents of Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones and J.K. Simmons on board. On November 21st, Vanessa Hudgens befriends a medieval knight who's been sent to modern-day Ohio in The Knight Before Christmas. A week later, Netflix will release Holiday Rush, about a dad (Romany Malco) who loses his job as a radio DJ and hatches a plan to buy his own station -- just as his kids share their Christmas wishlists.

As for holiday specials of Netflix shows, you can expect to see festive entries from The Great British Baking Show, Nailed It! and Sugar Rush on the baking front. There are also holiday episodes in new seasons of Magic For Humans and Team Kaylie (both December 2nd) as well as Alexa & Katie (December 30th). You can expect specials for Super Monsters, Family Reunion and Spirit Riding Free too.

If you're looking for something a little different, you might want to get Lost in Space again instead. Season 2 of the sci-fi show arrives December 24th. There's also an original series called Merry Happy Whatever on the way (November 28th), which stars Dennis Quaid and follows a slightly dysfunctional family during the Christmas period.

In this article: achristmasprince, av, entertainment, great british bakeoff, great british baking show, greatbritishbakeoff, greatbritishbakingshow, holiday in the wild, holiday rush, holiday special, holidayinthewild, holidayrush, holidays, holidayspecial, klaus, let it snow, letitsnow, lost in space, lostinspace, magic for humans, magicforhumans, nailed it, nailedit!, netflix, services, streaming, sugar rush, sugarrush, the knight before christmas, theknightbeforechristmas
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

View
Pixel 4 vs. the competition: The camera battle intensifies

Pixel 4 vs. the competition: The camera battle intensifies

View
The Pixel 4's Recorder app can capture and transcribe simultaneously

The Pixel 4's Recorder app can capture and transcribe simultaneously

View
Google's Nest devices can tell if you're near with 'ultrasound sensing'

Google's Nest devices can tell if you're near with 'ultrasound sensing'

View
Pixel 4 will be available through every major US carrier (updated)

Pixel 4 will be available through every major US carrier (updated)

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr