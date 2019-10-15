Pixel 4 vs. the competition: The camera battle intensifies

It's been yet another Pixel phone launch preceded by a ton of leaks, but we're still glad to see the official unveiling of Google's latest flagship. This 5.7-inch device may only have two rear cameras, but the software's been refined even further to include better Night Sight and HDR+. That's to be expected in the wake of more intense competition on the camera front from Samsung and Apple. To see exactly how this specs battle is shaking out, check out the table below, and stay tuned for our full review of the Pixel 4 later this month.
Sponsored Links
|Pixel 4
|iPhone 11 Pro
|Galaxy Note 10
|Galaxy S10
|Pricing
|$799 / $899
|$999 / $1149 / $1349
|$949 / $1,049
|starts at $900
|Dimensions
|147.1 x 68.8 x 8.2 mm (5.8 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches)
|144 x 71.4 x 8.1 mm (5.67 x 2.81 x 0.32 inches)
|151 x 71.8 x 7.9mm (5.94 x 2.83 x 0.31 inches)
|149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8mm (5.9 x 2.77 x 0.31 inches)
|Weight
|162g (5.71 ounces)
|188g (6.63 ounces)
|168g (5.93 ounces)
|157g (5.54 ounces)
|Screen size
|5.7 inches (144.78 mm)
|5.8 inches (147.32 mm)
|6.3 inches (160mm)
|6.1 inches (154.94mm)
|Screen resolution
|2,280 x 1,080 (444 ppi)
|2,436 x 1,125 (458 ppi)
|2,280 x 1,080 (401 ppi)
|2,960 x 1,440 (550 ppi)
|Screen type
|Flexible OLED
|Super Retina XDR OLED
|Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O
|Wide Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED
|Battery
|2,800 mAh
|3,046 mAh
|3,500 mAh
|3,400 mAh
|Internal storage
|64 / 128 GB
|64 / 256 / 512 GB
|256 GB
|128 / 512 GB
|External storage
|None
|None
|None
|micro SD
|Rear camera(s)
|Dual cameras:
Standard, 12.2MP, f/1.7
Telephoto, 16MP, f/2.4
|Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 12MP, f/2.4
Wide, 12MP, f/1.8
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.0
|Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide-angle, 12MP, f/1.5 | f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.1
|Three cameras:
Ultra-wide, 16MP, f/2.2
Wide dual pixel, 12MP, f/1.5 | f/2.4
Telephoto, 12MP, f/2.4
|Front camera(s)
|8MP, f/2.0
|12MP, f/2.2
|10MP, f/2.2
|Dual pixel, 10MP, f/1.9
|Video capture
|4K at 30 fps
|4K at 60 fps
|4K at 60 fps
|4K with HDR10+
|SoC
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|CPU
|2.84 GHz octa-core
|2.65 GHz hexa-core
|2.8 GHz octa-core
|2.8 GHz octa-core
|GPU
|Adreno 640
|unnamed quad-core
|Adreno 640
|Adreno 640
|RAM
|6 GB
|4 GB
|8 GB
|8 GB
|WiFi
|Dual band, 802.11ac
|Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|Dual band, 802.11ac/ax
|Bluetooth
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|v5.0
|Operating system
|Android 10
|iOS 13
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|Other features
|IP68 certified, USB-C, Qi wireless charging
|IP68 certified, Lightning connector, Qi wireless charging
|USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging
|IP68 certified, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C, WPC/PMA wireless charging