Pixel 4 pre-order at Best Buy Canada confirms key specs

The pre-order page only allowed deposits on 64GB versions in black or white, although 128GB and coral-colored Pixel 4 models are expected. There wasn't any pricing or availability, so it's not clear how soon the phones will be available or if they'll carry a premium over the Pixel 3.

Best Buy's listing leaves a number of unknowns regarding the devices s. Will raise-to-talk and other next-gen Google Assistant features be available at or soon after launch, for instance? The product page didn't mention these, but they're not necessarily off the table. Google may still have a few surprises left on the 15th, even if they aren't as many as the company might like.