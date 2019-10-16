Huawei reports increased sales despite US sanctions

The figures fly in the face of earlier predictions, which anticipated a marked downfall for the company following its US export ban in May. Indeed, Huawei's revenue growth slowed to 13 percent in the second quarter of the year, with the company estimating a $30 billion fall out from its war with America.

Huawei has also announced that it has so far signed 60 contracts with telecom carriers to provide equipment for 5G networks around the world, so all signs point to the company holding firm amid the turmoil. However, the company remains cautious, with Huawei chairman Liang Hua noting back in the summer that despite holding steady, it's "not to say we don't have difficulties ahead. We do, and they may affect the pace of our growth in the short term."