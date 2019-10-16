Latest in Gear

Image credit: Roberto Baldwin/Engadget
save
Save
share

Polestar is opening its first North American EV store

You'll need to plan a trip to Montreal if you want an up-close look.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
38m ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Roberto Baldwin/Engadget

If you want to get a close look at Polestar's cars and check out its relatively novel retail experience, you may need to plan a trip to Canada. Polestar has announced that its first retail partner in the Americas, and thus its first "Polestar Space" in these areas, will be in Montreal. The team still has to pick a location in the city, but you can shop the brand's electrified cars starting in 2020.

The Montreal location will be joined by Spaces in Toronto and Vancouver, plus a "strategically-placed" (but unspecified) retail network in the US.

Polestar's retail strategy is, like the cars themselves, an attempt to break away from convention. Rather than subject you to the usual dealerships with commissioned sales reps (though those will still be around), Spaces encourage you to explore cars (including test drives) and order more on your own terms. To some extent, that's necessary given efforts by Polestar and its Volvo parent to change how you pay for a car in the first place. If all goes well, you'll have the option of picking up a Polestar EV through a subscription, not just a purchase or lease. There's not much need for traditional dealerships under that model, even if those dealerships frequently object to being sidelined.

Source: Polestar
In this article: electric car, electric vehicle, ev, gear, hybrid, polestar, polestar 1, polestar 2, retail, transportation, volvo
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

Engadget’s guide to Home Entertainment

View
The Panama Papers lawyers want to stop Netflix’s ‘The Laundromat’

The Panama Papers lawyers want to stop Netflix’s ‘The Laundromat’

View
Oppo’s Reno 2 has a 'sharkfin' pop-up camera and decent zoom on the cheap

Oppo’s Reno 2 has a 'sharkfin' pop-up camera and decent zoom on the cheap

View
Analogue's $200 Pocket could be the ultimate retro gaming portable

Analogue's $200 Pocket could be the ultimate retro gaming portable

View
Ang Lee chases cinema’s 120FPS future with ‘Gemini Man’

Ang Lee chases cinema’s 120FPS future with ‘Gemini Man’

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr