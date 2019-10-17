Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Fractal Bits

Fractal Bits drum synth app uses algorithms to produce billions of sounds

It's the brainchild of music app developer Alexander Zolotov.
Georgina Torbet, @georginatorbet
32m ago in Art
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Fractal Bits

Desktop music production software has become more user friendly, but the options for creating music on a phone -- especially an Android device -- are still rather limited. That's set to change with the release of a new drum synth app, Fractal Bits, which lets users choose from billions of sounds to create their own tracks on the go.

The app is the latest project from developer Alexander Zolotov, creator of the popular multi-platform music studio software SunVox which runs on just about any OS -- even Windows CE. Fractal Bits is somewhat multi-platform too, being available on both iOS and Android.

The software can produce over four billion unique drum sounds, which are "created by fractal algorithms." Each sound is designated by its own eight-character hexidecimal code, so you can easily copy and paste presets or save them for later. There's also a random function to help you page through all the sound options to find one that's just right.

The app is a very affordable $2, and is available now from the App Store and the Google Play Store.

Via: Synthtopia
Source: Fractal Bits
In this article: Alexander Zolotov, algorithm, art, drum synth, entertainment, music app
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Sony's self-driving 'Sociable Cart' delivers mixed-reality inside, ads outside

Sony's self-driving 'Sociable Cart' delivers mixed-reality inside, ads outside

View
Ford teams up with charging companies to form the FordPass Network

Ford teams up with charging companies to form the FordPass Network

View
Olympus' OM-D E-M5 Mark III camera is small and shoots fast

Olympus' OM-D E-M5 Mark III camera is small and shoots fast

View
Apple confirms 50 percent of iPhones have upgraded to iOS 13

Apple confirms 50 percent of iPhones have upgraded to iOS 13

View
Samsung will fix bug that lets any fingerprint unlock a Galaxy S10

Samsung will fix bug that lets any fingerprint unlock a Galaxy S10

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr