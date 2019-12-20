Latest in Tomorrow

Image credit: Autocar
save
Save
share

VW teases a smaller, more affordable EV in a holiday card

It’s likely an entry-level version of the ID.3.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
12.20.19 in Transportation
Comments
80 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Autocar

Once again, Volkswagen is using a Christmas card to tease a new vehicle. The automaker sent the card, which appears to show a smaller entry-level ID, to journalists this week, Autocar reports. The sketch is purposefully vague, but it could offer a glimpse of the more affordable electric car VW is working on.

VW is expected to reveal an electric compact hatchback during the second half of 2020. It will likely sell for less than the ID.3 and use the new MEB platform, a modular floor built for battery packs of varying sizes.

As CNET notes, this isn't the first time VW has teased a new vehicle in a Christmas card. In 2018, it released a card with what looked like the ID Buggy, the concept car it unveiled this year.

Unfortunately, the ID.3 will only be sold in Europe, and there's no guarantee this new, smaller ID will be sold in the US either. Instead, VW will bring its ID.4 SUV to the states sometime next year.

Via: CNET
Source: Autocar
In this article: affordable, business, christmas card, electric car, entry-level, ev, green, ID, id.3, meb, teaser, tomorrow, transportation, volkswagen, vw
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
80 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2019 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
Online bulletin board inventor Randy Suess dies at 74

Online bulletin board inventor Randy Suess dies at 74

View
NBC's Peacock streaming service might include live video

NBC's Peacock streaming service might include live video

View
FBI program helps companies fool hackers with 'decoy data'

FBI program helps companies fool hackers with 'decoy data'

View
Watch Boeing's Starliner attempt a landing starting at 6:45AM ET

Watch Boeing's Starliner attempt a landing starting at 6:45AM ET

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr