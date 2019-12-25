Latest in Gear

Image credit: Oliver Ryan, Twitter
save
Save
share

Tesla puts a music-making app in your EV

Trax could foster your creativity during charging sessions.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Transportation
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Oliver Ryan, Twitter

Never mind kicking back with some TV shows while you're waiting in your EV -- if Tesla has its way, you'll be creative during your downtime. YouTuber Oliver Ryan and others have discovered that Tesla's recently released holiday update includes a Trax app for creating your own tunes. It's not sophisticated, as you might imagine (it makes GarageBand look like a professional tool), but it does let you produce multi-track, keyboard-based compositions that include familiar instruments like Roland's TR-808 drum machine.

Yes, you can save your masterpieces and load them later. It's not clear how easy it is to export music, although you'll at least have a decent sound system if you want to play them for your passengers. You might not want to become too much of a Model 3 maestro as it is -- there isn't an abundance of storage space. Think of this as a way to capture a flash of musical inspiration while you're sitting in the parking lot.

Via: Electrek
Source: Oliver Ryan (Twitter)
In this article: electric car, electric vehicle, ev, gear, holiday update, model 3, model x, model y, music, tesla, transportation, trax, update, video
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

DJI patent imagines a drone that can't fly

DJI patent imagines a drone that can't fly

View
'Fallout 76' hackers wiped out players' inventories

'Fallout 76' hackers wiped out players' inventories

View
Apple's App Store holiday giveaway starts today

Apple's App Store holiday giveaway starts today

View
Twitter flaw let a researcher match 17 million phone numbers with users (updated)

Twitter flaw let a researcher match 17 million phone numbers with users (updated)

View
Streaming won't get easier or cheaper

Streaming won't get easier or cheaper

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr