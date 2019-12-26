Latest in Gear

Image credit: Jeff Johnson / Rivian
save
Save
share

Rivian shows off how its new EVs can ‘tank turn’

A different sort of donut for an off-road EV.
Daniel Cooper, @danielwcooper
55m ago in Transportation
Comments
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Jeff Johnson / Rivian

Sponsored Links

If you've ever wished that your car could turn on a dime, then the folks at Rivian have just given you a reason to buy one of their EVs. The company posted a video on Dec 25th, spotted by Electrek, showing off how its R1T and R1S electric vehicles can make tank-turns. At least, if you buy the quad-motor version, which allows each wheel to be driven independently, giving you the ability to spin around on the spot.

Naturally, you'll need to splash out on the pricier versions of both cars, when they're available to buy, but don't think you can pull 180s on the highway. After all, tank turns are designed to be done in rough conditions and require a little kick of the wheels to get you going. But it's still a neat trick that you can show off to your friends while off-roading, whenever either Rivian vehicle winds up on sale.

Via: Electrek
Source: Rivian (YouTube)
In this article: 180, Donut, gear, R1T, Rivian, Tank Turn, transportation, video
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
30 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

The Morning After: Revisiting the incredible 'Mr. Robot' finale

The Morning After: Revisiting the incredible 'Mr. Robot' finale

View
YouTube reportedly considered screening all YouTube Kids videos

YouTube reportedly considered screening all YouTube Kids videos

View
Russia claims it has successfully tested its own internet

Russia claims it has successfully tested its own internet

View
Mazda3 bug activates emergency brake system for no reason

Mazda3 bug activates emergency brake system for no reason

View
Pentagon tells military personnel to avoid commercial DNA tests

Pentagon tells military personnel to avoid commercial DNA tests

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr