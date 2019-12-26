YouTube makes it easier for creators to address copyright claims

The Videos tab shows a new column called "Restrictions," which lets creators quickly see which uploads are affected. Clicking through shows details like which parts of the video contain the offending media, who initiated the claim and who owns the copyrighted content. If the claim is for a piece of music, the user can replace or mute the track. If it's for a piece of video, the new Trim option "can trim out copyrighted content claimed by Content ID in your video which automatically releases the claim," according to a post in the YouTube support forums. The feature currently pre-sets the in and out points according to Content ID's algorithm. Google says it is working on a version with adjustable endpoints, but the YouTube Editor can achieve the same results in the meantime.

This update will help creators keep their videos monetized, but it doesn't address the underlying issue. Corporations still hold nearly all the power when it comes to copyright disputes, and YouTube does not mediate between creators and rights holders. Even if a claim is made in error -- or if a company is abusing the system -- users have very little recourse beyond cutting out the video sections in question.