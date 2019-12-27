Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Heart Machine
2016 indie hit 'Hyper Light Drifter' is free in the Epic Games Store

Epic's holiday game sale continues.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
55m ago in Art
Heart Machine

The Epic Holiday Sale is still going, and today's daily free game is Hyper Light Drifter. The top-down action RPG was crowdfunded a few years ago before it was eventually released in 2016, and now you can try it out yourself for zero dollars. Hyper Light Drifter's 88 Metacritic score and list of awards won indicates it's at least worth your time among the slew of retro 2D games that fill digital store shelves.

Plus, now is a great time to try it out before Heart Machine drops its next game, Solar Ash Kingdom, which features "wild high-speed traversal" and massive enemy encounters in a surreal world. Epic's free offer lasts through 11 AM ET on Saturday, although if you miss out or just prefer to fill your Steam library, it's available there for $10, 50 percent off the usual price, until January 2nd.

Source: Epic Games Store
In this article: art, BuyersGuide, engadgetdeals, Epic, epic games store, gaming, hyper light drifter, PC gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
