New gaming platform will debut one short game each day of the year

A new gaming platform called Meditations could be a great fit for people who love playing those random online games a few minutes a day to decompress. It promises to launch one new "tiny game" every day in 2019, each one accompanied by text to serve as a "meditation, distraction, lesson or inspiration." According to creator Rami Ismail, each one is inspired by and will only be available on that particular date. Ismail, who's also chief of Dutch indie game studio Vlambeer, said he played a short game in 2017 that made him wish he had one "like it for every day of the year." He then enlisted hundreds of developers to make his vision a reality over the course of 2018.
Meditations will launch you a new game every day, inspired by that day, only on that day. There's all sorts of games in here, from curious small puzzle games and challenging little platformers to personal games about life and loss and happiness and love and death and everything.— Rami Ismail (@tha_rami) January 1, 2019
On Twitter, Ismail said the launcher will offer titles from different genres, including personal ones that tackle "culturally and personally sensitive topics such as death, depression, anxiety, violence, sexuality, and addiction." For the first day of 2019, you'll be able to play what sparked the launcher's creation: a simple puzzle game called Tempres by takorii. While you can already play it elsewhere on the internet, the next ones will be brand new if the project stays true to its Ismail's original idea.