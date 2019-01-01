New gaming platform will debut one short game each day of the year

A new gaming platform called Meditations could be a great fit for people who love playing those random online games a few minutes a day to decompress. It promises to launch one new "tiny game" every day in 2019, each one accompanied by text to serve as a "meditation, distraction, lesson or inspiration." According to creator Rami Ismail, each one is inspired by and will only be available on that particular date. Ismail, who's also chief of Dutch indie game studio Vlambeer, said he played a short game in 2017 that made him wish he had one "like it for every day of the year." He then enlisted hundreds of developers to make his vision a reality over the course of 2018.