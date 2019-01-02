Tesla slashes EV prices by $2,000 to offset reduced tax credits

The company reported that it delivered 90,700 electric cars in the fourth quarter of 2018, including 63,150 Model 3 units, 13,500 Model S Units and 14,050 Model X units. That's 8 percent better than the previous all-time high, but CNBC reported that analysts had been expecting more due to promised improvements to production rates. The price drop could keep production and sales strong.

There's also the uncertainty swirling around sales now that the smaller tax credit is in place. Tesla is heading into uncharted waters -- it has regularly relied on the full credit to subsidize the cost of its cars, and it no longer has that luxury. The company won't necessarily see sales fall off a cliff, but it likely doesn't want to take that risk at a moment when it's determined to become profitable.