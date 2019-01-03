FCC Chairman Ajit Pai cancels CES appearance

Last year, Pai pulled out of CES due to safety concerns, which reportedly stemmed from death threats he had received following the FCC's repeal of net neutrality. Pai issued a statement yesterday that addressed Congress's failure to overturn the FCC's net neutrality decision, applauding the House of Representatives for not reinstating "heavy-handed internet regulation." While the Senate passed a resolution to restore net neutrality earlier this year, the House of Representatives did not. The FCC's decision is still being challenged in court, however.

The FCC suspended most of its operations today due to the government shutdown. A number of services will be unavailable until the funding lapse ends, including certain licensing and filing systems as well as the Consumer Complaint Center.