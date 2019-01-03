Samsung's space-saving monitor can be pushed flat against the wall

Samsung will be showing off three new monitors at CES -- one aimed at saving space, another for gamers and a curved monitor geared towards content creators. The first is Samsung's Space Monitor, which comes with a fully-integrated arm that can attach to the edge of a desk, giving you more room to work. You can adjust it to your comfort and push it back flat against the wall when you're not using it, allowing you to maximize desk space when needed. The 27-inch model features QHD resolution, while the 32-model offers 4K UHD, and you can feed all of your cables through the arm to keep them organized and out of the way.
For gamers, Samsung has the CRG9, a super ultra-wide monitor equal to two side-by-side 27-inch 16:9 monitors. The CRG9 features a 120Hz refresh rate, dual QHD resolution, HDR10 and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It also offers picture-by-picture functionality and a smaller stand size for efficient space usage.
Lastly, Samsung is unveiling its UR59C 32-inch monitor, which boasts a curved display with 3840x2160 4K UHD resolution. It also features a slim design, just 6.7mm deep, and a two-pronged base that minimizes how much space it takes up in your workspace.
The Space Monitor and UR59C are available for pre-order now through Best Buy, Amazon and Samsung.com. Samsung says the CRG9 will be available later this year.