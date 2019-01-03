Samsung's space-saving monitor can be pushed flat against the wall

For gamers, Samsung has the CRG9, a super ultra-wide monitor equal to two side-by-side 27-inch 16:9 monitors. The CRG9 features a 120Hz refresh rate, dual QHD resolution, HDR10 and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It also offers picture-by-picture functionality and a smaller stand size for efficient space usage.

Lastly, Samsung is unveiling its UR59C 32-inch monitor, which boasts a curved display with 3840x2160 4K UHD resolution. It also features a slim design, just 6.7mm deep, and a two-pronged base that minimizes how much space it takes up in your workspace.

The Space Monitor and UR59C are available for pre-order now through Best Buy, Amazon and Samsung.com. Samsung says the CRG9 will be available later this year.

Image: Samsung