Kohler's new bathroom suite has automated, voice-controlled lights

As the name suggests, the key here is the lighting. Everything from the "Intelligent Toilet" to the mirror is outfitted with connected lighting that you can control via motion gesture, a physical remote controller or just your voice. You'll have your choice of either Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant, and you can even create automated synchronized lighting options to match the time of day or just your mood. What's more, there'll be API integration too, thanks to a new partnership with Signify (formerly Philips Lighting). Some of the lighting options include ones that "mimic nature" to reflect different moods. The collection consists of a toilet, a bath, a lighted mirror and a lighted three-piece vanity.

Kohler is also introducing a few new features in its other products too. The Verdera voice lighted mirror, for example, will now work with both Google Assistant as well as Alexa (it has adjustable LEDs as well as stereo speakers), and its Numi intelligent toilet (which is already Alexa-powered) has been updated with multi-colored ambient and surround lights for an "interactive and dynamic color experience."

All of this sounds a little silly, but if you have the money to spare, sprucing up one of the most important rooms in your house is not a terrible idea. After all, who doesn't want a warmed derriere on the throne, or relaxing mood lighting when soaking in the bath? Unfortunately, however, all of this luxury will cost you. The Numi 2.0 toilet alone will set you back around $7,000, and the most inexpensive part of the Veil Lighted Bathroom Collection is the mirror at $899 (the most expensive is the bathtub, which is $4,849). But hey, nobody said living like royalty would be cheap. You can check out more on Kohler's offerings on its website.