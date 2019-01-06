Show More Results

Image credit: Kyle Maack/Engadget
Engadget's live CES stage show kicks off Tuesday at 1pm ET

Tune in for interviews, panels and the official Best of CES Awards.
Dana Wollman, @danawollman
25m ago in Gadgetry
Kyle Maack/Engadget

It's that time of the year: We rang in 2019, packed our bags and boarded flight to Vegas, where we're now gearing up to cover the world's largest consumer electronics show. For us here at Engadget, it wouldn't quite be CES without our live stage in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Now in our seventh consecutive year of stage programming, we'll be live-streaming interviews and panels for the first three days that the show floor is open. Oh, and the official Best of CES Awards, which Engadget is judging for the sixth year in a row (how time flies).

Follow our livestream on our homepage starting Tuesday, January 8th, at 10am PT / 1pm ET, with programming running all the way through 5pm PT. Then, on January 10th, tune in at 5pm PT to watch our Best of CES Award ceremony, with myself and managing editor Terrence O'Brien presenting the winners. Keep reading below for a sneak peek of our three days of programming, and don't worry: If you can't catch our broadcast live, we'll have replays of all the highlights up on our site later on.

Thanks to Starkey for sponsoring our CES show!

Tuesday, January 8

  • 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM: PAX & cannabis' digital revolution
  • 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM: How HP views the future of PCs
  • 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM: Lenovo's continued innovations for 2019
  • 11:30 AM - 11:35 AM: Starkey innovation break
  • 11:35 AM - 12:00 PM: Google's computing hardware in 2019
  • 1:00 PM - 1:30 PM: National Inventors Hall of Fame, class of 2019
  • 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM: Making Twitter more conversational
  • 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM: A panel on always connected PCs with Microsoft, Samsung and Qualcomm
  • 2:30 PM - 3:00 PM: Unlocking the home with Amazon Key
  • 3:00 PM - 3:30 PM: How Intel intends to launch 5G, with a surprise eSports twist
  • 3:30 PM - 4:00 PM: Breaking down the Google Assistant news at CES and previewing what to expect in 2019
  • 4:00 PM - 4:30 PM: Lime and the future of city transportation
  • 4:30 PM - 5:00 PM: The future of home security with the founder of Ring, Jamie Siminoff

Wednesday, January 9

  • 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM: A conversation with Naked Labs
  • 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM: Chasing the perfect 2-in-1 tablet
  • 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM: The future of photography: Mirrorless cameras with Canon and Nikon
  • 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM: Impossible Foods: Upgrading the Impossible Burger
  • 1:00 PM - 1:30 PM: How Intel is innovating in 2019
  • 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM: Filmmaking gear with Sara Dietschy
  • 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM: GoPro "Hyper" 2018
  • 2:30 PM - 2:35 PM: Starkey innovation break
  • 2:35 PM - 3:00 PM: How the world's first foldable phone came to be
  • 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM: KickStarter and the future of crowdfunding
  • 4:00 PM - 4:30 PM: How Spotify uses AI and personalization to keep users listening
  • 4:30 PM - 5:00 PM: How Alienware is evolving gaming PCs

Thursday, January 10

  • 10:00 - 10:30 AM: China versus the U.S.: How the trade war and tariffs are affecting CES
  • 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM: Samsung on 8K, MicroLED and beyond
  • 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM: How Amazon is building Alexa for cars
  • 11:30 AM - 12:00 PM: What's next for MSI in the PC gaming world
  • 12:00 PM - 12:05 PM: Starkey innovation break
  • 1:00 PM - 1:30 PM: Puppy love: The return of Sony's Aibo
  • 1:30 PM - 2:00 PM: How the Xbox Adaptive Controller works (and why it matters)
  • 2:00 PM - 2:30 PM: 5G in 2019: The benefits, rollout and challenges
  • 2:30 PM - 3:00 PM: The future of wearables, with Withings CEO Éric Carreel
  • 3:00 PM - 3:30 PM: Audi and the future of in-car entertainment
  • 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM: Best of CES 2019 awards ceremony

Follow all the latest news from CES 2019 here!

By Dana Wollman @danawollman

