Engadget's live CES stage show kicks off Tuesday at 1pm ET

It's that time of the year: We rang in 2019, packed our bags and boarded flight to Vegas, where we're now gearing up to cover the world's largest consumer electronics show. For us here at Engadget, it wouldn't quite be CES without our live stage in Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. Now in our seventh consecutive year of stage programming, we'll be live-streaming interviews and panels for the first three days that the show floor is open. Oh, and the official Best of CES Awards, which Engadget is judging for the sixth year in a row (how time flies).

Follow our livestream on our homepage starting Tuesday, January 8th, at 10am PT / 1pm ET, with programming running all the way through 5pm PT. Then, on January 10th, tune in at 5pm PT to watch our Best of CES Award ceremony, with myself and managing editor Terrence O'Brien presenting the winners. Keep reading below for a sneak peek of our three days of programming, and don't worry: If you can't catch our broadcast live, we'll have replays of all the highlights up on our site later on.

Thanks to Starkey for sponsoring our CES show!