Willow is back with an easier-to-use version of its smart breast pump

Two years ago we came to CES looking for OLED TVs and Alexa-enabled refrigerators, but it was ultimately a smart breast pump that stole the show. Engadget, along with the rest of the tech press, initially treated the Willow Wearable Breast Pump as a curiosity; proof that the Internet of Things trend had become a caricature of itself.
In fact not: The device addressed problems that many women encounter while breastfeeding, but that you rarely see written about on tech blogs. Whereas typical breast pumps require a woman to be tethered to a wall outlet, with both hands required for the task at hand, this one was wireless: two cups that slipped inside a bra and allowed the user to walk around and retain use of her hands. Being a "smart" device, it also had a companion iOS/Android app to track how much liquid was collected.
That week, the Willow went on to win two official Best of CES awards.