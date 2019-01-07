Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Optoma
save
Save
share

Optoma's P1 laser projector brings a 4K home theater anywhere

With an integrated soundbar and voice control via Alexa or Assistant, it's all you need.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
50m ago in AV
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Optoma

Optoma's latest projector joins competition like Hisense and LG by including everything you need for a home theater in one package. The P1 Smart 4K UHD Laser Cinema is not just a laser projector, as it combines the Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control we've seen in previous Optoma units with a NuForce Dolby Digital 2.0 sound bar that has built-in woofers.

Simply find an open wall and the P1 can project a 120-inch screen from "inches away" with 3,000 lumens of brightness, plus it's compatible with HDR10 and HLG-encoded content. It's supposed to go on sale in late Q2 with an estimated price of about $3,000.

Optoma

Follow all the latest news from CES 2019 here!

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr