Babeyes isn't just a baby camera, it's a wearable nostalgia machine

Step one involves sticking -- literally, with a sticker -- the Babeyes camera to your child. (In the company's demo, we made do with a doll that wasn't creepy in the slightest. Nope. Not one bit.) Then, the camera starts recording for up to two hours on a single charge. Simple enough.

Once you offload the files onto a computer, the Babeyes software will skim through the raw video and look for human faces that can be tagged -- say, mom, dad, the nanny, etc. When the software has a few faces to work with, it'll start chopping those large-fish video files into clips you can sort by the people who appear in them. While the feature didn't appear to be functional in the demo I saw, founder Yohann Touboul also said that the software would also be able to categorize clips by the emotions expressed in them -- consider us cautiously optimistic. Either way, you'll be left with a child-eye-view of how mom and dad reacted the first time the baby absolutely wrecked its diaper, plus more endearing moments, I'm sure.