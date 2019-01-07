Belkin's latest Wemo light switches work natively with HomeKit

Until now, using one of Belkin's Wemo Light Switches with Apple's HomeKit has meant attaching a bridge. No more: Belkin is introducing new Light Switches that take advantage of Apple's software-based authentication to offer native HomeKit support. In other words, you don't have to think much about your setup -- you can flick a switch and know that it'll turn on all the lights in your Home app rooms. This isn't completely novel (Philips added HomeKit support to the Hue Tap in 2017), but it's certainly helpful.