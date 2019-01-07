Blue's latest microphone gives streamers an XLR option

A thin, almost stick-like design means the Ember won't take up too much screen space during a livestream. Compare it to a larger Blue mic like the popular Yeti and you can see the difference there. For non-streamers, the compact design will still save space in a studio or production setup. Like a lot of XLR gear, the Ember runs on phantom power and offers high-output gain that can handle speech, vocals and instruments with ease. It comes with a mount for any standard microphone stand, and works with Blue's S3 Shock suspension mount and Compass boom arm -- if you have a need for such things.

If you're looking to upgrade your production suite for SoundCloud, YouTube or other audio recording needs, live or otherwise, the Blue Ember will go on sale in February.