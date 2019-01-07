JBL targets spring arrival for its Android TV-powered Link Bar

As a refresher, the JBL Link Bar doubles as an Android TV box with Google Assistant built-in for voice control of compatible devices around your home. Chromecast is also built-in, so you can stream music and video content directly from your phone with ease. There's also a PrivacySwitch feature that will let you disable the microphones when you don't need to summon the virtual assistant. In terms of connectivity, the Link Bar has three HDMI inputs and one HDMI ARC output, plus you can use voice cues to switch between those connected devices.

While it may be disappointing the Link Bar hasn't shipped yet (especially if you pre-ordered), JBL has created a very compelling product -- at least on paper. Of course, we'll have to wait a few months to judge its merits with a full review.