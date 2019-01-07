Kwikset and Mighton unveil HomeKit-friendly smart locks

Apple is bent on extending HomeKit's reach at CES this year, and you don't need to look much further than the smart lock world for proof. Kwikset and Mighton Products are both unveiling locks that can take advantage of HomeKit, such as unlocking the door through Siri. The Kwikset model, the Premis (above), is a touchscreen-equipped deadbolt that comes in thoroughly modern (if not exactly adventurous) nickel and bronze hues. It's reaching the US sometime in 2019 for $229.