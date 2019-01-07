Mophie's wireless iPhone battery case keeps your Lightning port free

You don't have to plug in the case, either. While you can rely on USB-C, it can recharge using any Qi-based wireless pad. You can plug the iPhone in while the case is attached, too. A priority charging system will pass any power (wired or wireless) to the iPhone first before addressing the case.

The Juice Pack Access won't be cheap. It'll sell for $120 in a range of colors when it arrives sometime in the first quarter of 2019. However, it might be your best bet if you aren't a fan of Bluetooth audio and need your iPhone to last a long while on the road.