Nikon's video-centric Z6 camera now comes in a 'Filmmaker's Kit'

Along with the Nikon Z6 camera and a Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4 S zoom lens, you get an Atomos Ninja V 4K HDR 5" monitor/recorder to capture that 10-bit 4K video, along with a MOZA Air 2 three-Axis gimbal stabilizer. The company also threw in a Mount Adapter FTZ for Nikon F-Mount lenses, a Rode VideoMic Pro+ external microphone, a 12-month Vimeo membership and even a filmmaking course from Nikon Ambassador Chris Hershman.

Nikon also unveiled a new lens that normally wouldn't be newsworthy, but it's just the third Z-Mount model available. Interestingly, it's an ultra-wide angle Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S zoom, an odd choice considering the limited lineup so far. A 70-200 zoom telephoto, for instance, would probably be more popular.

The lens again shows what Nikon can do with the huge Z-Mount, as it's relatively small for such a wide lens -- 29 percent lighter and 32 percent shorter than the 16-35mm f/4G VR AF/S model. It also managed to make the front of the lens flat enough that you can install regular 82mm screw-on filters, a first for any of its 14mm range zoom lenses, Nikon said.

The new products will be a boon for the nascent Z-Mount ecosystem, which is still pretty threadbare. The Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S lens arrives in spring 2019 for $1,300, while the Z6 Filmmaker's Kit will cost $4,000 and hit shelves in late January.