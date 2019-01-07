LiFiMax's invisible light internet works with up to 16 users

LiFi tech allows devices to connect together by modulating invisible light signals from an LED bulb. It's a technology that's time has yet to come, though Oledcomm is diligently trying to make it work. The company launched the stylish MyLiFi lamp last year, which provides a personal internet connection at speeds up to 23 Mbps. Other companies, including Philips, have also toyed with the technology.

As it stands now, the tech is seems best suited to companies looking for more security or industrial environments sensitive to radio waves. Other than that, it doesn't have much over WiFi, as it's a bit slower and requires each user to carry a dongle. Price is also an issue, as the LiFiMax pack will cost $900 including the transmitter and a dongle. Its now available on pre-order, with deliveries starting before September of 2019.