Sony adds Alexa to its stellar WH-1000XM3 headphones

Sony's WH-1000XM3 are the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy, and at CES 2019, the company is adding another handy feature to the spec list. Amazon's Alexa will soon be available built-in on the headphones via an update through Sony's Headphone Connect app. This means with the press of a button, you can ask the virtual assistant to play music, skip tracks, answer your search queries and control your connected smart home gear. What's more, the update will also be available on the two older 1000X models: the WH-1000XM2 and WI-1000X.