Tablo's newest over-the-air DVR automatically skips ads

You can skip a lot of ads, because the Tablo Quad can use external USB drives or internal SATA drives totaling up to 8 TB, or around 166 straight days of HDTV content from an OTA antenna. It works via 802.11ac WiFi or Gigabit ethernet, and supports Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Chromecast, along with Smart TVs with built-in streaming tech.

To get the ad-skipping beta, you'll unfortunately need to shell out for the optional guide data service, which runs $5 per month ($6 CAD), or $150 for a lifetime service. That feature also gives you episode and series synopses, cover art and metadata for programs, along with one-touch series recording and out-of-home streaming. The Tablo Quad arrives at the end of Q1 in 2019 for $200 or $260 CAD.