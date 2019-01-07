TCL is working on 8K Roku TVs with built-in voice control

TCL also revealed that some models will come with an "integrated high-performance far-field mic array." That hardware, combined with some fancy noise suppression and localization software, will allow you to chat with the long-overdue Roku Entertainment Assistant. That means you will, in theory, be able to search for content and generally control your TV without reaching for a plastic remote. There's no word on how much any of this will cost -- TCL has earned a reputation for extremely well-priced TV hardware, however, and we don't expect that to change with the 8-Series.