Robotemi is adding Alexa to its personal telepresence robot

Robotemi, the company behind Temi, will add the functionality once Amazon releases its Alexa Smart Screen and TV Device SDK. It's not clear, however, if the startup will be replacing its entire operating system, called Temi OS, with the one used by Echo Show products, or merely supplementing it with Amazon services. Adopting the Alexa platform wholeheartedly (including the visual portion, called the Alexa Presentation Language) would, in theory, give Temi access to a larger spectrum of visual 'skills.' And for Robotemi, It would neatly solve the tricky task of persuading developers to create experiences for an ultra-niche platform.

You can pre-order the Temi today for $1,499 in the US. The company expects to ship the first units by March.