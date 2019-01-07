Vizio works on making its 4K TVs even better in 2019

The number of dimming zones and peak brightness -- crucial for precise backlighting with proper contrast and vivid colors -- goes up as you proceed across the lines and increase the prices. This year's M-Series features up to 90 zones (double that of last year's M-Series) and 600 nits of peak brightness, while also adding the "quantum color" technology previously reserved for the higher-end P-Series, all in sizes between 43- and 65-inches.

Speaking of the P-Series Quantum lineup, that covers 65- and 75-inch TVs (plus an 85-inch prototype that the company wouldn't commit to) with up to 480 local dimming zones, while the P-Series Quantum X feature the highest brightness rating of the group with "UltraBright 2900" that Vizio claims elevates Dolby Vision to a new level, plus a slick bezel-less design.

Vizio is also expanding its home theater offerings in 2019, with 36-inch home theater systems in 5.1.4 and 3.1.2 configurations that include Dolby Atmos support. It also has a 20-inch stereo sound bar, or a 36-inch sound bar with 5.1 or 2.1 setups. There's support for Google Cast, and in the sound bars, voice control with Google Assistant. Additionally, a slim subwoofer option means people can fit the extra speaker in more places, either laying down or standing up.

All of the TVs will support version 3.0 of Vizio's SmartCast platform with support for Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. There's no word yet on prices or release dates for the new sets, but we'd expect them to stay within range of where we've usually seen Vizio's new TVs.