Alienware's Area 51m laptop has an upgradable CPU and graphics card

With its rounded corners, and dare I say, subtle design, the 17-inch Area 51m doesn't look like something you'd expect from Dell's gaming brand. But that's precisely the point. 2016 marked the 20th anniversary for Alienware, and it gave the company a reason to explore an entirely new look. Once again, science fiction was a huge inspiration, but Alienware's designers leaned more towards sleeker fair, like Eve from Wall-E and the cyberpunk frenzy of Tron Legacy. This time around, they also pulled elements from video games like Mass Effect and expensive athletic wear, ultimately landing on an aesthetic that's both futuristic and modern.

The end result is a look that's more inviting look than Alienware's last batch of machines: It doesn't give off the vibe of being something just for gamers. Sure, the rear oval LED light looks like something you'd find in a glossy sci-fi movies, but it also wouldn't be out of place in a trendy modern art gallery. The multi-colored keyboard, meanwhile, practically invites you to lay your fingers down. The Area 51m will come in dark and light variants -- but it's the latter that feels truly fresh for Alienware. It steps away from the "edgy" and dark aesthetic that infects so many gaming PC products, instead it almost radiates light, warmth and modernity.