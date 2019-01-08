Intel's Mobileye will help China's public transport go autonomous

Simultaneously, Mobileye is talking to Great Wall Motors about incorporating semi-autonomous (up to Level 2) technology in its cars. The two are also looking at development of Level 3 and higher technology adapted specifically to Chinese roads. There's no firm timeline for when either project might be ready, though.

These wouldn't be Mobileye's first partnerships in China (it has alliances with Nio and SAIC, for example). However, they could be some of the most important. If it powers Beijing buses and other public transportation options, it could become a mainstay of Chinese daily life -- and that's important for both its reputation and its bottom line. Great Wall, meanwhile, is a popular brand for SUVs and trucks in China. That could give Mobileye an edge over rivals focused more on driverless sedans.