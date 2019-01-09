Bose wants to keep the sounds of the road out of your vehicle

According to Bose, its new sound-canceling system utilizes a combination of accelerometers, proprietary signal-processing software, microphones and the vehicle's audio system to electronically combat unwanted sounds. The accelerometers are mounted to the body of the vehicle and can measure vibrations that create noise. When they sense a potential disturbance, the system kicks into gear to create an acoustic cancellation signal that is delivered through the vehicle's speakers. Meanwhile, the microphones located around the cabin of the car monitor any residual noise levels and help to adapt the signal over time. As your car ages, the system will get better at blocking out whatever new noises might be leaking through.

Bose says it will work with car manufacturers throughout the car development process in order to custom-fit the cars with the QuietComfort system. The company best known for audio equipment has been dabbling more in cars lately, including building ride-smoothing technology for autonomous vehicles. It expects the noise-canceling technology will be available in production models by the end of 2021.