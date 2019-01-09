Chevy’s upcoming Bolt app will show real-time charging station status

The data will appear on the app or the Bolt's built-in infotainment system, which should make it simpler for drivers to find the best station. That includes "real-time data on charge station health to report if a charging station is working, available and compatible with a Bolt EV... before or during a trip," the company wrote.

GM has pretty big electrification plans, saying it will launch 20 electric cars by 2023, including a couple of models this year. Like many other automakers, though, it's well behind Tesla in creating charging networks. As such, it has mostly relied on third-parties, for example by launching a US-wide fast DC-charging network with EVgo last year. GM said its latest partnership with the three charging networks should be finalized by the end of April, 2019.