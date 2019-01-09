How Google's hardware helps Chrome OS look its best

In the past two years, Google has stepped up its efforts to bring its own Pixel computing devices to market, but its portfolio is a mixed bag. Some devices, like the Pixelbook, have become cult favorites, while the Pixel C and Slate are more polarizing. Though those tend to be twice or thrice as expensive as similar devices by other manufacturers, Google sees its products as a canvas to show off the best possible configurations. This way, said director of product management for the Made by Google compute division Trond Wuellner, it can "inspire innovation across the ecosystem. He joined us on stage at CES to talk about lessons learned and what to expect in 2019.