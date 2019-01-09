Wattpark is Airbnb for electric vehicle charging stations

This future is fast approaching. Wattpark is set to launch later this year, with a charging robot starting at $600. The hardware itself resembles a personality sphere from the game Portal, but cut in half and with a little less sass. It's a half-globe with a pupil-like hole in the center that covers up the actual charging port, all of it surrounded by flashing blue and red lights.

Wattpark features a universal charging connector that will work with any EV on the market -- that includes bikes, scooters and cars -- and it functions even outside of WiFi zones. The machine opens up via a Bluetooth connection provided by the Book and Plug app. Travelers in need of some juice would open the app, find a Wattpark charger on a map and schedule a time to visit.

Or, this thing can be used entirely in-home, without the entrepreneurial bent. If you're already dreaming of lines of Tesla owners dropping money into your Book-and-Plug pockets, take a breath -- you'll still have to pay for all of that electricity, remember. That said, you can always buy a charging station, open it up to the public and make it entirely free as an act of environmentalism. It's all up to you.