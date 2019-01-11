The Owlet Band monitors your unborn baby while you sleep

Evan Griffin, brand director for Owlet, said the Band offers parents an easy way to hear their baby's heartbeat and track its growth without making a doctor appointment. Plus, this gizmo is going to collect a lot of data on in-utero human development, an area of study that could always use more research, considering how tricky it is to check up on a growing fetus traditionally, Griffin said.

The Owlet Band is due to come out in late 2019 and there's no official price yet. Developers at CES hinted that it might cost around $300, though.