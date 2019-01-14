Soulja Boy's latest sketchy console looks like a PS Vita

If you want to peep the "SouljaGame Handheld" before its inevitable demise, it's up for sale on the "SouljaWatch" merch website for $100, though there's no mention of compatible games. The site's homepage also features a "SouljaGame" console that looks like an Xbox One with elongated PS4 controllers. Other product highlights include Apple AirPods knock-offs, a SouljaPad tablet, an Apple Watch lookalike and a smartphone (which we assume comes preloaded with a Crank That (Soulja Boy) ringtone).

To be clear, Soulja Boy is a massive gaming nerd who's named mixtapes after Mario and even reviewed Braid, so he likely knows the value of his third-rate wares. His other hapless dalliance with tech included hoverboards that were snapped up by fraudsters, leaving Soulja with a $175,000 bill for Stripe payments that never materialized.