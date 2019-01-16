Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Sprint lets you chat with customer service reps through iMessage

The provider has added support for Apple's Business Chat.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
26m ago in Services
Comments
0 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Apple's Business Chat, which lets you chat with companies through iMessage, was announced in 2017, though adoption has been somewhat slow. From today, however, Sprint customers can connect with customer service reps directly using the Messages app on their iPhone or iPad.

When you visit the Contact Us page on Sprint's website, or look up the company on Safari, Search, Apple Maps or Siri, you can connect with an agent by tapping on the Messages icon. If you have the My Sprint Mobile app installed, Business Chat can tap into it to help authenticate your account. One of the advantages of Business Chat, beyond having to keep a browser tab open for your conversation or stay on the phone, is that you can continue speaking to reps at a later time if it's more convenient for you.

Apple Business Chat for Sprint

Business Chat is still in beta, and you can use it on devices running iOS 11.3 or higher. Sprint joins a number of companies that support it, including T-Mobile, DirectTV Now, Dish, Vodafone, Wells Fargo, West Elm and Salesforce.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext filevr