BMW launches a performance Series-7 PHEV

The 7-series is as much about the driver tech as the mechanical bits. It has a new digital instrument cluster to go with the huge infotainment system, along with a touch display to entertain rear-seat passengers. Optionally, you can get a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond 3D surround sound system. To figure out how to work all that, there's an "intelligent personal assistant" that learns your preferences for seat heating, frequently used routes, etc. It can even make casual conversation, BMW said.

BMW has unveiled a new version of its iDrive system, powered by "Live Cockpit Professional." The active driving assistant comes with an active lane keeping assistant with side collision avoidance, steering and traffic jam assistant, automatic lane change, evasion assistant and more.

The parking assistant, meanwhile, can propose routes that offer you a better chance of finding a parking spot, and then automatically park into spaces either parallel or perpendicular to the road. It can also be used to automatically maneuver out of a spot, too. There's no pricing yet (if you need to ask, etc.) and the new models launch into the market in April, 2019.