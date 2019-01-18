Facebook’s simplified Messenger app interface is rolling out to users

Facebook teased a Messenger redesign at its F8 conference back in May and then started slowly rolling out the simpler interface last October. Now, The Verge reports, the redesign is becoming available more widely, with both the App Store and Google Play Store listings displaying the new interface. The new design features fewer tabs, makes it easier for you to chat with friends and introduces contextual icons that let you know what's going on in a conversation.
"It's not as simple as the app was at the beginning," Facebook Messenger head of product Stan Chudnovsky said about the update in October. "We knew it needed to be simple again."
The update is rolling out to users now and Messenger is reassuring users who haven't received it yet that they should have access to it soon.