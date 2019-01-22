Alphabet made a quiz to help you detect phishing scams

The company's Jigsaw unit wants to play a game, as it has created a quiz for you to test your phishing-detection skills in case spammy emails slip through your email service's filters and reach your inbox. The team drew from materials Jigsaw has used to train thousands of journalists, political figures and activists to craft the quiz. If you don't answer all the questions correctly, don't worry -- the quiz will help you understand you what the latest phishing techniques look like, so you know what to watch out for in the real world.

If you do manage to figure out the correct answer to every question, well done, but you're not invulnerable. As Jigsaw suggests, it's probably worth enabling two-factor authentication whenever you can.