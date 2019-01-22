Microsoft expands its programming language for visually impaired kids

Torino and Code Jumper give visually impaired students an experience similar to block coding, a drag and drop interface for introducing young children to coding. Instead of manipulating things on a screen, Microsoft's physical language involves connecting large plastic pods together to create programs. Similar to the XBOX Adaptive Controller, Code Jumper is a way to bridge the technology gap for visually impaired and blind children.

"It is very specifically about building up concepts that will enable them to become computer scientists, programmers, software engineers, computational thinkers," said Cecily Morrison, one of the Microsoft Researchers behind Project Torino, when it launched in 2017. "It gives them that computational base to whatever direction they go, and a shared vocabulary about what computing is."