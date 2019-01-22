Starship robots will deliver pizza and coffee to George Mason students

The initial partners include Blaze Pizza, Dunkin' and Starbucks. More are coming in the weeks ahead, and there are plans for more campus offerings around the world.

Importantly, this isn't a test project. Virginia has legalized delivery robots, letting Starship operate full-fledged service in the state so long as it honors guidelines on speed, weight and monitoring. You might not see widespread adoption until and unless other states follow suit, but the GMU rollout could pave the way for future deployments if it proves successful.