Samsung Galaxy S10 leak hints at cryptocurrency wallet

Samsung' Galaxy S10 appears to have leaked again, but this time the big deal is what's on screen. Gregory Blake and Ben Geskin claim to have leaked images of a Samsung Blockchain KeyStore that would serve as a cryptocurrency wallet, whether you're bringing over an existing wallet or starting fresh. The imagery only shows it supporting Ethereum, but SamMobile noted that its sources also anticipated support for Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and ERC20.
The leak also provides one of the clearest looks yet at the reported phone, showing the regular S10 and its single hole-punch front camera.
It's not certain if the wallet will be ready on day one, or if it will be widely available -- if it arrives at all, of course. At least you won't have to wait long. Samsung is unveiling the S10 on February 20th, and it's likely to make at least a brief mention of the Blockchain KeyStore if it's ready for use. While it likely wouldn't be the main reason people get an S10, it would be a perk if you've invested in digital cash.
New #GalaxyS10 live images leak with 'Samsung Blockchain KeyStore'— Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) January 23, 2019
(images via @GregiPfister89) pic.twitter.com/g0FipTooe6