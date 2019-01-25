Thor wants to help you with those 2019 health goals

You might chalk up actor Chris Hemsworth's ripped physique to perfect genetics and unlimited access to the best personal trainers in the world. However, for a price, Thor is now willing to share one of those advantages in a small way with an app called Centr. It works as a fitness and nutrition guide, giving you access to Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky, along with his personal trainer, stuntman Bobby Holland and many, many other experts. "My goal was to build a program that takes the guesswork and excuses out of training, eating and living well," he wrote on Instagram.
A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on
The app will offer training routines in HIIT, boxing, yoga, strength training, MMA and more. It'll help you log your goals, set your workout intensity and track your progress. Though Hemsworth shows himself doing some tricky looking workouts on Instagram, the course can be used by beginner to advanced users. New workout routines are released every week.
Getting fit like Hemsworth without the motivation of a real trainer or multi-million dollar movie fees won't come cheap, at all. If you pre-order before the app comes out in February, it'll cost you $96 for 12 months, or $16 for a single month if you want to try before you buy. That's more than a Netflix subscription, but instead of unlimited content, you just get Thor, albeit with an admittedly huge supporting cast.